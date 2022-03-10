UNION CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Braydon Armstrong of Union City.

Braydon is both a baseball and basketball star.

He had a .500 batting average with four home runs last fall.

Braydon Armstrong

Braydon succeeds in the classroom and community as well, earning a 3.7 grade point average and volunteering to mow lawns for the elderly.

He also gives batting lessons to youth looking to learn baseball.

Great work all around, Braydon!

