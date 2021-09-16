Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Braydon Armstrong

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Braydon Armstrong of Carl Albert High School.

Braydon is a dual-sport athlete, playing both football and baseball for the Titans.

Braydon Armstrong

When Braydon’s not busy with schoolwork and practice, he’s helping his dad coach little league football and mentoring.

Braydon maintains a 3.5 GPA while staying so busy.

