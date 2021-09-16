Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Braydon Armstrong

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.
We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Braydon Armstrong of Carl Albert High School.
Braydon is a dual-sport athlete, playing both football and baseball for the Titans.
When Braydon’s not busy with schoolwork and practice, he’s helping his dad coach little league football and mentoring.
Braydon maintains a 3.5 GPA while staying so busy.
