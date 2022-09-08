WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Braylan Haworth of Weatherford High School.

Braylan Haworth.

Braylan participates in football, track and weightlifting for the Weatherford Eagles.

Whenever he isn’t competing in sports, Braylan volunteers at Connections Food and Resource Center. He also teaches shot put and disc for Weatherford Middle School every morning.

Academically, Braylan holds a 4.0 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. Also, he already has offers to play football at Oklahoma Baptist University as well as Emporia State University.

Awesome job, Braylan!

