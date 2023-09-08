OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Brody Becker of Luther High School.

Brody is a busy man; He’s the starting quarterback for the Lions, a third baseman on the Luther baseball team and also powerlifts. Away from the world of sports, Brody mows yards around the community and carries a 4.0 GPA. He’s also a member of the Oklahoma and National Honor Societies.

Congratulations Brody!

