RUSH SPRINGS, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Caden Moore of Rush Springs High School.

Caden is an All-District running back for the high school’s football team, a three-year state qualifier in powerlifting and a state track qualifier.

Caden Moore

He scores big in the classroom, too, earning a 3.8 grade point average.

Caden is active in his church and has a part-time job.

Great job, Caden!

