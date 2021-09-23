Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Cadence Cross

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Cadence Cross of Westmoore High School.

Cadence is a setter for the Jaguar’s volleyball team and has notched a few blocks.

Cadence Cross

She stays busy off the court, as well, volunteering at church and staying active in FCA.

Cadence is a member of the National Honor Society. She has a 3.8 grade point average while concurrently enrolled at Moore-Norman Technology in the Engineering Department.

She also coaches volleyball and volunteers for the March of Dimes.

Great work, Cadence.

