Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Cadence Cross

High School Athlete of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

Cadence Cross

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Cadence Cross of Westmoore High School.

Cadence is a setter for the Jaguar’s volleyball team and has notched a few blocks.

Photo goes with story
Cadence Cross

She stays busy off the court, as well, volunteering at church and staying active in FCA.

Cadence is a member of the National Honor Society. She has a 3.8 grade point average while concurrently enrolled at Moore-Norman Technology in the Engineering Department.

She also coaches volleyball and volunteers for the March of Dimes.

Great work, Cadence.

If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Latest News

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter