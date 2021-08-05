Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Caitlin Delaney

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.
We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Caitlin Delaney of Mustang High School.
Caitlin was a four-year starter for the Broncos Softball Team.
She had a 3.9 grade point average and was a member of the National Honor Society.
She coaches younger softball players and tutors special needs kids.
She plans to play softball in college and study engineering.
