Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Caitlin Delaney

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Caitlin Delaney of Mustang High School.

Caitlin was a four-year starter for the Broncos Softball Team.

She had a 3.9 grade point average and was a member of the National Honor Society.

Caitlin Delaney

She coaches younger softball players and tutors special needs kids.

She plans to play softball in college and study engineering.

