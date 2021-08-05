Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Caitlin Delaney

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Caitlin Delaney of Mustang High School.

Caitlin was a four-year starter for the Broncos Softball Team.

She had a 3.9 grade point average and was a member of the National Honor Society.

Caitlin Delaney

She coaches younger softball players and tutors special needs kids.

She plans to play softball in college and study engineering.

If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.