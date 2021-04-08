Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Caleb Allen

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Caleb Allen of Stillwater High School.

Allen was the Pioneers starting quarterback this season and led them to the State Semifinals.

He has a 3.8 grade point average and helps gather donations for Habitat for Humanity.

Caleb got a scholarship to play football at the University of Central Oklahoma and will suit up for the Bronchos next season.

