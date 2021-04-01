Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Camdyn Terry

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Camdyn Terry of Yukon High School.

Camdyn is a four-year member of the varsity pom squad, varsity pom president and a two-time state champion.

She ranks 16th in her class academically with a 4.53 grade point average.

Camdyn Terry

She’s put in more than 200 hours of community service, is a member of Student Council and is senior class secretary.

Camdyn plans to attend the University of Oklahoma and pursue a doctorate in dental surgery with an emphasis in orthodontics

