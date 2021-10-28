Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Campbell Christensen

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Campbell Christensen of Edmond Memorial High School.

Campbell is the Girls Tennis Team’s captain. She excels on the tennis court, having placed third in doubles at the State competition.

She also received an Honorable Mention for the USA Today OKC Metro Area Sports Award for Tennis.

Campbell maintains a 4.0 GPA. She also created a nonprofit during the pandemic called Progressive Youth OK, which collected over $400 worth of food and supplies for the needy.

All of that is among the many other activities on Campbell’s busy schedule.

Way to go, Campbell!

