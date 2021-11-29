Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Carlynn Fast

KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Carlynn Fast of Putnam City High School.

Carlynn is a record setting swimmer for her high school team and swims with a club as well. She has placed in state every year and has set all records for her events at her high school.

Carlynn is active in her NHS and her school leadership program. She volunteers to help raise funds for other clubs and teams and helps at the elementary school near her. She also has a 4.3 GPA and works 20-30 hours while swimming with two swim teams.

If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.

