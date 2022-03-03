NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Carsen Coggins of Norman North High School.

Carsen is co-captain of the Timberwolves Pom Squad and made the All-State Dance Team this year.

Carsen Coggins

She was selected to participate in the Norman Chamber of Commerce’s Tomorrow’s Leaders program and helps teach younger dancers.

Carsen has also been a member of her dance studio’s competition company the last nine years.

Great job, Carsen!

