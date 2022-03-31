STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Cayden Brickman of Stillwater High School.

Cayden is a four-year member of the Pioneers Cross Country and Track Team. She finished fourth in the mile and two-mile run at last year’s state track meet, and was third in the state cross country meet last fall.

She excels in the classroom, too, earning a weighted 4.125 grade point average.

Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Cayden Brickman

Cayden also contributes to the community, directing Stillwater Makes a Change week, which raises money for the Stillwater Community Health Center.

She will take her considerable talents to Oklahoma State University, where she will run cross country and track.

Congratulations, Cayden!

