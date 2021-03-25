Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Champ Florie

CALVIN, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Champ Florie of Calvin High School.

Champ has been a part of the cross country team and basketball team for the Bulldogs.

He has a 3.5 grade point average and has been taking college classes for two years.

He’s the senior class president and volunteers at nearby food banks. He also referees youth basketball games.

Champ has been accepted to the Citadel and the University of Oklahoma and plans to enlist in the U.S. Army.

