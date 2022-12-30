This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Chapman Mckown of Norman North High School.

Chapman is a running back and Captain on the Timberwolves football team.

In the classroom he has a 4.0 grade point average and is a member of the National Honor Society. He volunteers in the community as well, helping out at a local food bank and starting a Fellowship Of Christian Athletes for local kids.

Chapman will graduate early and will go to OU this spring as a preferred walk-on.

