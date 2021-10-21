Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Charles Fleming

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Charles Fleming of Carl Albert High School.

Charles’ accomplishments on the field are quite impressive. He is a three-time state champ with the Titans and starts at both left tackle and defensive end.

Charles Fleming

He does quite well off the field as well. He has five siblings who consider him their role model.

Charles also excels in the classroom, maintaining a 4.0 GPA since middle school, and is well-respected by his teachers and coaches.

Congratulations, Charles!

If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.