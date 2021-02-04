Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Chase McManis

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Chase McManis of Edmond North.

Chase runs cross country and track for the Huskies and also plays soccer.

In the classroom, he takes advanced placement classes and is a member of Student Council.

He helps out with a Christian camp for high school students twice a year in the Edmond area.

He plans to attend Oklahoma State University next year.

