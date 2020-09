KFOR is happy to spotlight outstanding high school scholar athletes this school year.

This week KFOR is teaming up with Homeland to honor Cheyenne Banks of McLoud High School.

Cheyenne plays basketball and is among the academic leaders in her class.

She is involved with her community as well.

Cheyenne wants to attend college and play basketball.

Her goal is to one day become a judge.

