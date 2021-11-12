Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Courtnee Sensibaugh

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Courtnee Sensibaugh of Hartshorne High School.

Courtnee is a four-year varsity catcher for the softball team as well as basketball. She also organized drives to donate prom dresses.

Congratulations, Courtnee!

If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.