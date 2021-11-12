Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Courtnee Sensibaugh

High School Athlete of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Courtnee Sensibaugh of Hartshorne High School.

Courtnee is a four-year varsity catcher for the softball team as well as basketball. She also organized drives to donate prom dresses.

Congratulations, Courtnee!

If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Oklahoma High School Scores

Latest News

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter