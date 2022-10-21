OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR is recognizing outstanding scholar athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Daryen Jefferson of Douglass High School.

Daryen Jefferson.

Daryen runs cross country for the Trojans and plays basketball. He has medaled in every race he has run in since his freshman year.

Away from sports, Daryen is a straight “A” student and has been making those grades since 7th grade. He also takes dinners to those in need with the Dinner with Love group.

Daryen’s future plans include becoming a personal trainer and chiropractor.

Great job, Daryen!

