Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Daylon Weaver

FORT COBB, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Daylon Weaver of Fort Cobb-Broxton.

Daylon plays both basketball and baseball for the Mustangs. He’s been a part of a state championship team in basketball and been to the state tournament in baseball.

He’s taken college level courses in the classroom, has been a member of FFA and 4-H and has helped out with community fundraisers.

Daylon plans to go to work out of high school and would like to own his own business.

