Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Delaney Fulp

PUTNAM CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Delaney Fulp of Putnam City High School.

Delaney played volleyball and tennis for the Pirates. She also played club volleyball and beach volleyball throughout high school.

Delaney Fulp

She graduated with a 4.4 grade point average and has completed several college courses.

She was involved with many clubs at Putnam City and plans to attend the University of Oklahoma and become a physical therapist.

