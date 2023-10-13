Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Drake Ellis

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Drake Ellis of Yukon High School.

Drake Ellis

Drake is a two-year starter for the Millers on the offensive line, a team captain and was named to the leadership group by the coaching staff. Off the field, Drake is a lifeguard for the City of Yukon and also volunteers for Little Athletes, all while keeping a 4.45 GPA.

Congratulations Drake!

If you’d like to nominate a high school student for Athlete of the Week, go to KFOR.com/athlete. Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.