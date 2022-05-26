FORT COBB, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Drew Woods of Fort Cobb-Broxton High School.

Drew plays baseball for the Mustangs, and had a tremendous senior season, hitting .475 and going 3-0 as a pitcher.

He succeeds on both the mound and in the classroom.

Drew Woods

Drew helped the Mustangs reach the Class A State Championship last year, and is his school’s valedictorian this year.

He also works hard to better his community. He helped hand out turkeys at Thanksgiving and Christmas, and hung up Christmas lights at retirement homes.

Drew will take his considerable talent to Northwestern Oklahoma State next year and play for the university’s baseball team.

Congratulations, Drew!

