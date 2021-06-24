Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Edge Hagen

SAYRE, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Edge Hagen of Sayre High School.

Edge plays football for the Eagles. He plays on both sides of the ball and was selected to play in the K-101 Bowl.

Edge Hagen

Edge was the salutatorian for the Sayre graduating class of 2021 and was Honorable Mention Academic All-State.

He’s been a part of the track team and weightlifting team as well.

Edge will attend Michigan State University and study physics.

If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.