OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Eli Steele of Carl Albert High School.

Eli Steele

Eli earned All-State honors for swimming after winning the 4×100 relay state championship. Out of the water, Eli is a member of National Honor Society and graduated fifth in his class with a 4.38 GPA. This fall, Eli will attend Oklahoma State University, where he will major in fire and safety engineering.

Congratulations Eli!

