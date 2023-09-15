OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Elle Odom of Sasakwa High School.

Elle Odom

Elle is a member of the Lady Vikings varsity basketball team. Off the court, Elle is in National Honor Society and a proud member of Choctaw Nation. In addition to that, she works with the family dog kennel service as a trainer.

Congratulations Elle!

