MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Emily Boyer of Carl Albert High School.

Emily Boyer.

Emily is an outstanding teammate on the Titan volleyball team. Emily has won numerous awards for her athletic abilities including MVP awards, tournament titles and many more.

When she’s not playing on the court, Emily is active in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, student council and key club.

Emily also volunteers by packing boxes for Operation Christmas Child.

Congrats, Emily!

