MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Emma Miller of Moore High School.

Emma Miller

Emma plays on the Moore Lion volleyball team where she is a Defensive Specialist. Off the court, she is a specialist at anything she does.

Emma is a member of National Honor Society and Student Council, and she is a Senior Class Officer. Even with all of her activities, she still maintains 4.19 GPA. Emma is also a lifeguard and helps at the Regional Food Bank.

Congrats, Emma!

