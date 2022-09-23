YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Ethan Keen of Yukon High School.

Ethan Keen.

Ethan anchors the Millers offensive line as their left tackle and captain. Away from the gridiron, Ethan has also competed in wrestling, track and soccer.

When he’s not competing in sports, Ethan attends church and is active in National Honor Society.

Ethan has received offers to play college football, including at Oklahoma Baptist.

Keep it up, Ethan!

If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.