YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) — This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Evan Teer of Yukon High School.

Evan Teer

Evan has played on the Millers basketball team since 7th grade, and is a member of National Honor Society and FCA. Evan has a 4.0 GPA and plans to attend Louisiana Tech next year, where he will major in kinesiology.

Congratulations Evan!

