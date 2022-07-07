BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Gabe Barres of Blanchard.

Gabe was an ironman for the Lions last season, playing both offense as a receiver and defense as a corner. He also ran varsity track.

Gabe Barres

He kept busy off the field as well. He was involved in the Honor Run for Memorial Day, running for his brother-in-law, who was killed in action in 2006.

Gabe will play college football at Oklahoma Baptist.

Congratulations, Gabe!

