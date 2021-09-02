Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Garan Smith

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Garan Smith of Edmond North High School.

Garan is a member of the Huskies football team. He doesn’t leave the field much, playing both running back and linebacker.

Garan Smith

Off the field, Garan has a 3.9 GPA, is in the National Honor Society and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and is a leadership mentor.

He’s also taking nine hours of college classes this year.

Garan plans to play football in college and pursue a career in sports medicine.

