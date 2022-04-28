HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Garrett Kennedy of Harrah High School.

Garrett runs track and cross country for the Panthers.

He excels in the classroom as well, earning a 4.0 grade point average and becoming a member of the National Honor Society.

Garrett Kennedy

Garrett helps others by coaching younger runners and volunteering with several community events.

He’s considering joining ROTC and going into the Air Force.

Congratulations on all your success, Garrett!

