Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Gavin Sires

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Gavin Sires of Stillwater High School.

Gavin is a swimmer for the Pioneers and finished first at the Class 6A Regionals in both the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

He has a 3.8 grade point average, is active with his church youth group and tutors younger students.

Gavin will attend Oklahoma State University next fall and major in pre-med.

