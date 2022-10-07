OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR is recognizing outstanding scholar athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Gracie Maschmeier of Crossings Christian School.

Gracie Maschmeier.

Gracie plays volleyball, basketball and soccer for the Knights.

Gracie is also on the Teen Board for Wings Special Needs Community and the OK Medical Research Foundation.

Not only is Gracie awesome on the court and in the community, she is an AP Distinguished Scholar and carries a 4.47 GPA.

Keep it up, Gracie!

If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.

