Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Graeme Jones

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Graeme Jones of Casady School.

Graeme is captain of the Cyclones Soccer Team and he runs cross country as well.

In the classroom, he’s maintained a grade point average of more than 4.0, scored a perfect score on his ACT and is a national merit scholar semifinalist.

He’s president of the Environmental Club and volunteers to help tutor his peers in math.

Graeme plans to attend college and study economics, history and international relations.

