Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Greenlee Lindsey

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Greenlee Lindsey of Mustang High School.

Greenlee plays golf for the Broncos and qualified for the state tournament.

She was a spring homecoming candidate for her golf team and she’s attended mission trips for her church.   

Greenlee will attend Central Christian College in Kansas, where she has earned a golf scholarship and she will pursue a degree in early education.

