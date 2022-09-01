OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR is recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Hafziba Diaz of Southeast High School.

Hafziba Diaz.

Hafziba is a four-year letterman and team captain for the Spartans Volleyball team. Academically, she keeps a 4.05 GPA.

Hafziba is very active in her community. She volunteers for the Police Athletic League and at a thrift store. She also teaches Sunday School for elementary students at her church.

Keep it up, Hafziba!

If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.