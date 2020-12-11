Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Haiden Huster

NEWKIRK, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Haiden Huster of Newkirk High School.

She’s a four year starter on the softball team and a three year starter on the basketball team.

Haiden carries a 4.0 grade point average, is active in helping Special Olympics and an FFA member.

She plans on attending Northern Oklahoma College to play softball there.

