Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Haiden Huster

NEWKIRK, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.
We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Haiden Huster of Newkirk High School.
She’s a four year starter on the softball team and a three year starter on the basketball team.
Haiden carries a 4.0 grade point average, is active in helping Special Olympics and an FFA member.
She plans on attending Northern Oklahoma College to play softball there.
