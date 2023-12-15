COYLE, Okla. (KFOR) — This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Hailey Ruoff of Coyle High School.

Hailey Ruoff.

Hailey is the captain of the Bluejackets cheer team and has been a cheerleader for three years. Hailey has overcome Tourette’s Syndrome and helps with kindergarten class in the afternoons. She also volunteers at the infant crisis center.

Congratulations Hailey!

