Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Haley Cross

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Haley Cross of Westmoore High School.

The Jags star recently received the Best Blocker Award and the Team Spirit Award.

Haley does good work off the court, as well, by volunteering at the food bank. She also has plenty of school activities, keeping busy in FCA, Engineering Club, Art Club and NHS.

Haley Cross

She emceed numerous events for the March of Dimes.

Haley has a 4.63 GPA, plays club volleyball for the Oklahoma Charge and also coaches volleyball camps at Westmoore.

Great work, Haley!

If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.