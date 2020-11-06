Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Hannah Badon

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Hannah Badon of Bridge Creek High School.

Hannah runs cross country and plays basketball for the Bobcats.

She made the state meet in cross country for a third straight year.

In the classroom, she has a 4.0 grade point average and is a member of the National Honor Society.

Hannah volunteers at the Oklahoma Regional Food Bank and has helped give Christmas gifts to nursing home residents.

She plans to attend college and pursue her dreams of being a neonatal doctor.

If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.

