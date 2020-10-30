Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Hayden Duke

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Hayden Duke of Westmoore High School.

Hayden plays soccer for the Jaguars and ran track and cross country until recently focusing on just soccer.

He was nominated for homecoming king all four years.

In the classroom, he’s had straight A’s every year, has a 4.75 grade point average and is ranked 5th in his class out of 606.

He’s raised money for Special Olympics and had a summer business doing handyman work and landscaping.

Hayden plans to attend college and study political science, history and law.

