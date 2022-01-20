Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Hunter Hayes

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Hunter Hayes of Norman High School.

Hunter plays baseball for the Tigers and was named Relief Pitcher of the Year last season at Norman.

He has a 3.98 grade point average and will have nearly 20 hours of college credit by graduation.

Hunter Hayes

Hunter is active at his church and used his own money to sponsor a child with Christmas gifts.

He has been accepted to the University of Oklahoma for next year.

Congratulations, Hunter!

