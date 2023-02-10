This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Jacey Crawford of Stillwater High School.

Jacey plays basketball for the Pioneers, and has broken two school records for blocked shots. In the classroom she has a 4.0 grade point average and is a member of the National Honor Society. She volunteers to help serve Thanksgiving meals and has volunteered at the local food bank. She’s also a member of the Pawnee Nation and helped in building their earth lodge. Jacey has signed to play basketball at Harding University next year.

Photo courtesy KFOR, Jacey Crawford

If you’d like to nominate a high school student for Athlete of the Week, go to KFOR.com/athlete.



Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.