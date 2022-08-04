LINDSAY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.
We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Jack Dodd of Lindsay High School.
Jack plays football for the Leopards. He is also an All-State qualifier in weightlifting and cross country, and a state medalist in track.
He thrives in the classroom as well. He’s a member of the National Honor Society.
Jack also works hard to help people. He is a lifeguard at the Lindsay Community Swimming Pool and is involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Great job all around, Jack!
