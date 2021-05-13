Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Jack Groves

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.
We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Jack Groves of Carl Albert High School.
Jack plays soccer and competes in track & field for the Titans.
He’s had a grade point average of at least 4.0 all four years of high school and is a member of National Honor Society.
Jack’s involved with Key Club and Rotary. He plans to play soccer in college and pursue dual degrees in business and psychology.
If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.
