Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Jack Groves

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Jack Groves of Carl Albert High School.

Jack plays soccer and competes in track & field for the Titans.

Jack Groves

He’s had a grade point average of at least 4.0 all four years of high school and is a member of National Honor Society.

Jack’s involved with Key Club and Rotary. He plans to play soccer in college and pursue dual degrees in business and psychology.

