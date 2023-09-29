Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Jacob Kerbo

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Jacob Kerbo of Christian Heritage Academy.

Jacob Kerbo

Jacob ran 500 miles this summer in preparation for the upcoming season. His work paid off; he just won the varsity boys 5K at Cameron University. When he’s not running, Jacob maintains a 4.0 GPA and works with youth at his church. Jacob hopes to run in college and study mechanical engineering.

Congratulations Jacob!

