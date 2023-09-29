OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Jacob Kerbo of Christian Heritage Academy.

Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Jacob Kerbo
Jacob ran 500 miles this summer in preparation for the upcoming season. His work paid off; he just won the varsity boys 5K at Cameron University. When he’s not running, Jacob maintains a 4.0 GPA and works with youth at his church. Jacob hopes to run in college and study mechanical engineering.

Congratulations Jacob!

