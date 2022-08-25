ELK CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Jada Kimball of Elk City High School.

Jada Kimball.

Jada plays softball and basketball at Elk City High School. She is also the lead drum major for the Elk’s band.

Jada is a member of the National Honor Society and actively volunteers at her church. She has plans of becoming an orthodontist one day.

Awesome job, Jada!

If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.